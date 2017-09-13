Aberdeen Chamber plans cook off on Veteran’s Day

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a chili/soup cook off, bread cook off, and dessert cook off on Veteran’s Day. The dessert made for the cook off must use a harvest ingredient to be eligible. The cook off will be held at the Aberdeen Fire Station on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

The entries will be judged by the public. Cost to attend and judge the entries is …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!