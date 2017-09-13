Rockland football overcomes Rimrock

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School football team played Rimrock on Friday, Sept. 8, at Rimrock. Rockland walked away with the with 36-14.

Rimrock scored early in the game and held Rockland to nothing in the first quarter. But Rockland came back fast, not letting Rimrock score in the second and third quarters while notching up five touchdowns.

Michael McClanahan scored on a run in the second quarter. Rodney Parrish scored on a run late in the game. But it was Spencer Permann who really “was the breadwinner,” of the game, said Coach Andy Nelson. He scored the other three touchdowns of the game, one on a pass from Rodney, the other …

