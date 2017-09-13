Council approves homecoming fireworks

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls city council gave the okay for the American Falls High School student government to set off fireworks during the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22, but nixed a suggestion that they could set them off on a roof.

AFHS student Spencer Barrett said the fireworks, which they have had for a few years, really brings the community together.

“We think it’s a great thing for the community and the school,” Barrett told the council in its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The school will set off fireworks for every home touchdown and …

