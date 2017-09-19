Synopsis of P.C. Commission minutes Published in The Power County Press Sept. 20, 2017.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for July 24, 2017A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:35 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed or heard reports on Landfill Access, delinquent fees and adult probation.MOTIONS:Agenda was approved. An addendum to the water lease to allow water to be available to the Cemetery was executed. Landfill arrearages were ordered to be forwarded to collection. The Ambulance Administration and financial reports were approved. Sick Bank Policy updates were approved and adopted. Department of Commerce Grant work plan and agreement for the Senior Center was executed.Herd District Board Appointments were made. The following parties are now members of the Herd District Board and the Board will appoint a fifth member. Kevin Ramsey Kyle Mathews Travis Williams Sharon WilliamsonGuardianship Board Appointments were updated and below is a listing of all current members; Debbie Swanson Elna Neu Leslie Ellis Luiz Perez Melissa Porath Annette Colton Daisy Hernandez Teri Kendall Javier Mendez Kim Olsen Valarie Montelongo Wendy PalmerAlcohol licenses were issued to the following businesses; Palacios Mexican Grill Inc. La Esperanza Bakery & Restaurant Rupe’s Rockland Cafe CHS Bingham Cooperative Pocatello Trapshooting Club Inc Jet StopThe following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).FUND Submitted 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 8,290.65 0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ – 0003 FAIR BOARD $ 331.56 0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 81,859.62 0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ – 0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,512.83 0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 16,193.67 0009 DRUG COURT $ 107.33 0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,911.00 0015 ELECTIONS $ 2,839.91 0016 INDIGENT $ 842.66 0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ 9,800.00 0020 REVALUATION $ 7,166.01 0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 37,730.65 0024 TORT $ – 0027 WEEDS $ 1,066.82 0038 WATERWAYS $ 1,649.38 0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ 170.60 0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 7,894.40 0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ – Total Amount Paid $ 179,367.09 Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $57.30Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer was accepted.An Indigent claim was denied, and an Indigent claim was approved in the amount of $18,131.35.Personnel updates were presented and accepted.Rural Subdivision Agricultural Use Exemptions were presented and approved for the following; • Blind Springs • L&C Trust • L&C Trust Unplotted • Moonlight Estates • Olive Glen Subdivision • Palmer Tracks • Snake River on the Falls • South Bay • Sunrise Acres • Water’s EdgeCertificate of Residency Junior College Tuition assistance applications were approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for August 14, 2017.Meeting adjourned at 9:06 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for July 28, 2017A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:08 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed further budget considerations for the Building Administrator, Ambulance District, Sheriff and Prosecutor budgets.MOTIONS:Agenda was approved. Agreements for non-emergency medical transports for mental holds, Bureau of Land Management Patrol and language services were executed.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:Firefighting agreement was discussed and referred to legal counsel for consideration.Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for August 14, 2017.Meeting adjourned at 3:27 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for August 18, 2017A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:03 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed the herd district board and museum open house. MOTIONS:Agenda was approved. A used wheel loader was purchased for use at the Landfill. Water bank lease no. 657 was executed. Funds were approved for the Power County Command Post.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:Senior Citizen Grant Contract was discussed and tabled to August 28, 2017.Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for August 28, 2017.Meeting adjourned at 11:33 am.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for August 28, 2017A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:07 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed public hearing preparation, airport fueling station card reader, planning and zoning updates, school resource officer and Idaho Association of Counties resolution.MOTIONS:Agenda was amended and then approved. Ambulance administration and finance reports were approved. Idaho Office of Emergency Management grant award in the amount of $11,639.00 was accepted. An Indigent claim was denied. Idaho Community Development Block Grant contract regarding the Senior Center remodel was executed.2018 Fiscal Year Budget in the total amount of $12,624,492.00 was approved.Ordinance 2017-02, an ordinance to repealing Power County Ordinance 96-01 was adopted.The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).FUND Paid 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 24,071.98 0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ – 0003 FAIR BOARD $ 326.92 0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,625.91 0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ – 0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 653.75 0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 12,772.16 0009 DRUG COURT $ 81.50 0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 4,430.14 0015 ELECTIONS $ 48.02 0016 INDIGENT $ 11,043.55 0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ – 0020 REVALUATION $ 16,100.00 0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 1,259.64 0024 TORT $ – 0027 WEEDS $ 1,259.84 0038 WATERWAYS $ 16,827.28 0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ – 0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 2,977.21 0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ – Total Amount Paid $ 94,477.90 Industrial Commission Board members were re-appointed and active members are; • Bob Cox • Vicki Meadows • Dan HammondTax cancellations were approved in the amount of $**Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer was accepted.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:Clark Radio Update was discussed. No action was taken.Executive Sessions were held for indigent discussion, legal advice and personnel discussion.Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for September 11, 2017.Meeting adjourned at 6:18 pm.

