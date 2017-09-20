Lyle Rowbury

Lyle Dee Rowbury, 78, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in American Falls, ID. Lyle was born Jan. 17, 1939 in Idaho Falls, ID, to Virgil and Leah Hill Rowbury. He lived in Idaho until he was 14, when his family moved to Moses Lake, WA, where he graduated from high school.

He fulfilled a two-year LDS mission in Eastern Canada. He joined the Air National Guard and went to tech training with the U.S. Air Force, in Biloxi, Mississippi. This is where he met his sweetheart, Naomi Herrin. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 26, 1962. They lived in Moses Lake, WA, where their first daughter, Deone, was born. Later, Lyle graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in business management with an emphasis in marketing in 1966.

He became employed as a sales representative in Colorado with Enco and Humble Oil Co. Here their other children, Todd, Teri, and Jason, were born. After 12 years, they moved to Katy, TX. He worked for Exxon marketing real estate in Houston. They lived there for 34 years.

Throughout his life, Lyle spent a lot of time serving in the Boy Scout program. He and Naomi spent a lot of time traveling in their RV, both for work and recreation. He loved to hunt and fish.

After retirement, he and Naomi served an LDS mission in the Texas Houston Mission in 2003 to 2005. In October 2010, they relocated to American Falls, ID, on a small ranch, where they raised elk.

Lyle spent many years as the primary caregiver of his beloved wife, Naomi, who has suffered from Alzheimer’s for many years. His example of unconditional love was witnessed by family, friends and acquaintances.

Lyle is survived by his wife, and four children, 11 grandchildren, three brothers, and five sisters.

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints LDS Stake Center in American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.

