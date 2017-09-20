Donna Dean Walker

1931-2017

Donna Dean was born Feb. 22, 1931 in American Falls, ID, to Arthur James Southwell and Melna Lavon Hess. She enjoyed a happy childhood growing up in Rockland, ID, where she spent most of her life.

Donna Dean married Merrill Eugene Walker on Jan. 16, l953 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have six children: Sanya (Jerry) Payne, Kent (Kim), Brent (Kathy), Rodney (Kathy), Merilee (Roger) Sant and Blair (Rhonda). They also have 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her family was the love of her life and she loved spending lots of time with them.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including a temple worker in both the Idaho Falls and Jordan River temples.

Donna Dean graduated from college with a degree in Elementary Education and spent many years teaching school in Rockland. She loved every student and enjoyed her teaching career. She also enjoyed her life on the family farm and her retirement in Riverton, UT.

She was a faithful daughter of God, a wonderful wife and mother and the best grandma ever. We will miss her happy and uncomplaining spirit. She was an excellent example and she taught us well. We will miss her, but she has touched our lives forever and we are better for it. We are happy she has been reunited with her sweetheart Merrill.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rockland LDS Church, 405 E. Shoshone, Rockland, ID. Graveside services will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery, 1000 E. Shoshone, Rockland, ID. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.

