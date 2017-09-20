Aberdeen Tigers remain undefeated heading into conference play

The Aberdeen High School Tiger football team remains undefeated for the season after their win over Ririe Friday, Sept. 15 at Ririe. The final score was 14-0. This win moves the Tigers to 4-0 this year.

“Tigers defense played great against a very physical, undefeated, well coached Ririe team Friday night. Our linebackers played a huge game. Bryson Foster, Abel Torres, Jake Hall and Rhett Peck all had great games. The D-line also played great led by McCoy Bair. Offensively our line controlled the line of scrimmage. Huli Ortiz had a big night behind the great blocking of his teammates with 179 yards rushing and both of our TDs for the night,” coach Jeff Duffin said.

