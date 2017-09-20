AFHS Beavers pick up big football win over Cardinals

The American Falls High School football team triumphed over Soda Springs in the team’s first win of the year. American Falls won 46-14.

American Falls was able to keep Soda Springs from scoring until the second half, but made three touchdowns of their own the first half.

In the first quarter, Boone Giulio completed a pass to Preston Putnam for 31 yards and a touchdown. Russell Adkins ran five yards for the second touchdown of the first quarter.

