School construction continues

Construction on the new American Falls Intermediate School is in earnest. Contractors are working now to prepare the site for construction. The bid for the foundation was recently awarded, and the bid for construction will be open in about a month, said architect Don Hutchinson.

The fence now surrounding the construction area will be moved into the street, and a retaining wall will be built around the construction site. The foundation will be poured this fall, with construction starting in the spring, to be completed in late 2018, if everything goes well.

While the school will be completed before the end of the 2018-19 school year, students will not be able to move in until the current fifth grade building is demolished that summer, said intermediate school principal Chris Torgesen, but everything looks good for a fall 2019 start.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!