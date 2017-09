The American Falls girls’ basketball team will be taking pre-orders for a baker’s dozen of fresh picked sweet corn for $5. The corn will be ready for delivery/pickup starting Monday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 23. There will also be a booth where the corn can be picked up at the homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22.

To pre-order, contact Stephen Grigg at 208-220-5221 or Marshall Jensen at 208-269-0861.