Mark Parmelee Powell, 71, of Blackfoot, ID, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 3, 1946 in American Falls, ID, the son of Jack Leaver Powell and Jeannette Elizabeth Parmelee.

He attended school in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen High School. He then attended Ricks College and received a Tech degree in diesel mechanics at ISU.

In October of 1968 he married Betty Jean Johnson in Preston, ID. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2001. On Jan. 14, 2008, he married Elaine L. Cutler in Springfield.

Mark was a Vietnam Veteran where he served in the Army.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had served as executive secretary, clerk, home teacher and scout leader.

He was a member of the American Legion.

He worked as an operator at Basic American for many years, and had a mechanic business repairing batteries, pumps and was a diesel mechanic.

Mark never met a stranger, he was very social. One of his favorite activities was walking and he would walk for miles.

He is survived by: his wife, Elaine; sons, Mark Edward Powell of Springfield, John David Powell of Pocatello, Andrew Phillip Powell of Dickerson, ND, Bruce Parmelee Powell of Rupert and Michael Anthony Powell of Moscow; daughters, Betsy Ann Couch and Kimberly Sue Wheeler, both of Caldwell, and Mary Elizabeth Mayfield of Pocatello; brothers, Milton Bruce Powell of Wisconsin and Ralph L. Powell of Blackfoot; sister, Kathryn Ann Watson of Pocatello; 23 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Lakeview LDS Chapel with Bishop Lyle Hansen conducting.

The family met with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment was in the Springfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.