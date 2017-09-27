Tigers shut out Dragons

The Aberdeen Tiger football team remains undefeated this year. They move to 1-0 in conference play and 5-0 overall. They traveled to Malad to take on the Dragons Friday, Sept. 22 and came home victorious, shutting out the Malad Dragons 47-0.

Offensive stats:

Rushing: Hulizes Ortiz seven attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown; Carson Beck, eight attempts for 127 yards and three touchdowns; Jake Hall, five attempts for 24 yards and one touchdown; Dallon Elliott, six attempts for 46 yards and one touchdown; Matthew Klassen, four attempts for 14 yards; Payton Foster one attempt for one yard; and Jesus Guillen one attempt for a negative one yard.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!