Architects present school with artist renderings of auditorium

School architect, Don Hutchinson, for the new and remodeled high school presented the trustees with artist renderings of the new auditorium, both outside and inside. The colors for the interior of the building were selected, which took about 1000 hours of time to make all the decisions and Aberdeen teacher Wayne Millett helped with the selection.

The auditorium, according to Hutchinson, will be four seats short of 400. He was pleased to report they are on schedule to be completed by December 2018 and there was no increase in costs and the building project contingency remains the same as it was.

Trustees present were Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder and Mike Shackelford.

New board member

Sherrie Mauroner took the oath of office to fill the vacancy on the board from Zone Five. She was issued the oath of office by Todd Lowder.

Mauroner said she has lived in Aberdeen all her life except for the time she was at college. She graduated from Aberdeen High School, raised her children here and they graduated from Aberdeen. She added she is nervous and excited about being on the board and is interested because she wants to give back to the school district for everything she has enjoyed in the past.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!