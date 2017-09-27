A.F. girls’ soccer take triple victories

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the American Falls girls’ soccer team took a solid win against North Fremont 6-0.

Earlier that week, the ladies had another sound victory against Snake River on Thursday, Sept. 21, on the Beavers’ home turf.

“This was one of those games where you could see the whole team come together,” said Coach Mario Torres. “The girls played very well. They passed the ball and had a beautiful game of possession against Snake River.”

