P.C. Commission appoints Call as county prosecutor

By Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Commissioners appointed Anson Call as Power County’s prosecutor. Call has served as the deputy prosecutor for two years.

Call’s entire legal career has involved Power County. When he was a recent graduate of law school, Call worked as a law clerk to Judge Stephen Dunn, who came to Power County as a district court judge.

He was then hired as a deputy prosecutor by former prosecutor Ryan Petersen. Petersen recently left the office to pursue family and business interests.

Call moved to Power County just recently, in part to pursue the prosecutor position, when Petersen left. He had been commuting from Pocatello. There was no guarantee he would get the Power County position, but Call said he was excited to move his family to American Falls regardless because it was such a good community.

The last two years have been full of ups and downs, but he decided the job was the right fit for him. “I’ve enjoyed being a prosecutor,” he said. “I’ve decided to come out and make it permanent.”

Call said the relationships he has developed over the last two years is one of the most important things he brings to the position.

“I’ve got a lot of good relationships,” he said. “I’ve built up relationships with law enforcement and elected officials.”

