Ruby Tanner, 83, Caldwell, ID, and formerly of Jamestown, ND, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 in Canyon West Care Center under the care of Horizon Hospice.

Ruby Louise Reynolds was born April 19, 1934 in New Albany, KS, the daughter of Ray and Vivian (Ottinger) Reynolds. She moved with her family to Aberdeen, ID, in 1946 where she attended school, graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1953. Ruby attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, UT, where she met her future husband, Leslie Tanner. They were married Aug. 26, 1956 in Aberdeen. They had two children, Michelle, born in 1957, and Michael, born in 1959.

Ruby, Les and their children lived in Salt Lake City while Les earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. The family moved to Jamestown, ND, in 1962 where Les taught at Jamestown College.

Ruby created a wonderful home life for her family. After their children had graduated from high school and moved on to college, she worked at a fabric store and as attendance secretary for Jamestown Junior/Senior High School. In 1979, Ruby, Les, and Michael moved to Caldwell, where Les taught at The College of Idaho. She worked at Caldwell Public Library as Director of Circulation for 13 years then worked as receptionist and later as a real estate sales agent for Nova Realty in Marsing, ID. She retired in 2000. After retirement, she began working for IDAHO magazine as the Calendar Editor.

Ruby had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing all sorts of clothing for herself and her family. She was also a very good cook, tended to many houseplants, and outdoor flowers. She enjoyed reading, working find-a-word puzzles, and watching old westerns on TV. Her best talent of all was creating a warm and loving home for her husband and children.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 61 wonderful years, Les Tanner of Caldwell; daughter, Michelle (Bob Bendickson) Tanner-Bendickson of Cooperstown, ND; son, Michael (Trudy) Tanner of Sleepy Hollow, IL; grandchildren, Austin of Sleepy Hollow, IL; Carson of Milwaukee, WI; and Olivia of Rockford, IL; and a sister, Betty Coulter of Yucaipa, CA. She is also survived by Jimmy, their cat.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Vivian; and cherished pets, Betsy, Tippy, Mollie, Niki, and Scarlet.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Caldwell United Methodist Church in Caldwell under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Burial will be at Cooperstown Cemetery, Cooperstown, ND, under the direction of Cooperstown Funeral Home. A memorial service will also be held in Cooperstown on a date to be determined later. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to Canyon County Pet Haven, 333 Orchard Ave, Nampa, ID 83651; IDAHO magazine, Box 586, Boise, ID 83701; or to an organization of your choosing.