The Aberdeen Food Bank is in need of more food to stock shelves

The Aberdeen Food Bank would like the community to know how much they appreciate their donations. It has been a tremendous help to them providing for the needy in the community. Any donations to the Aberdeen Food Bank go to directly helping those within the community.

Last month they helped 69 families who were in need. They currently receive enough food to last between one and two weeks depending on the family and items the food bank has on hand. The food bank doesn’t receive as many canned goods from the Idaho Food Bank as they previously have. This has caused the food bank to use their funds to purchase needed supplies such as eggs, vegetables, soup and fruit in order to have enough on distribution day.

