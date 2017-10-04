Federal court rules FMC owes millions

by Daniel Moore

Judge B. Lynn Winmill of the Federal District Court for the District of Idaho ruled last week that FMC needs to pay the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes over $20 million for storing waste on the reservation.

Paul Yochum, a spokesman with FMC, called the ruling disappointing and said the company would appeal the decision to the U.S. Ninth District Court of Appeals. However, a press release from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes said the decision was well-reasoned.

FMC owned a phosphate plant located in eastern Power County, within the borders of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. In 1998, the company agreed to pay the tribes $1.5 million a year for waste on the reservation.

