Lady Beavers keep on winning

The American Falls’ girls soccer team played Teton at Brulotte field on Saturday, Sept. 30 with a 2-1 win. “It was an exciting and physical game,” said Coach Mario Torres. “It was senior night, so there were a lot of emotions.”

Hallee Ramero played a big role in the team’s success. She scored the two points that solidified their win within the first half of the game. Samantha Mason, the goalie, also supported her team by stopping a penalty kick from Teton.

“Teton put more pressure on us during the second half,” said Torres. “They were able to score because of some mistakes we made.”

For the girls, though, it was more than just senior night. The victory over Teton has now put American Falls in as a contender to host the girls’ soccer districts.

