Jerald Anderson

On Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, Jerald Richard Anderson went home to be with his wife.

Jerald was born Nov. 20, 1943. He was a long time resident of American Falls. He served in Vietnam in the Air Force. He and Margaret were married March 11, 1965. They had three children together: Shan Anderson, Chelle Anderson, Kimberly (Lane) Lankford. They had six grandchildren: Jenna Anderson, Fernando (Cammie) Martinez, Laura (Brent) Wolter, Bryan, Logan and Whitney Lankford. They also were blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Paisley Martinez, Alex, Charlotte, Niko, Dylan, Angela and Ronan Wolter.

Jerald was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Otella Anderson; his brother, James Anderson; and his wife, Margaret Anderson.

Services will be held at American Falls Community Church on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. with a viewing before at 9 a.m.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of Power County Nursing Home for their care of dad.

We would also like to thank Dr. Garrett Seibold for his excellent care of dad and support of the family. The love and care these individuals have extended will not be forgotten by the family.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.