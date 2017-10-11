Tigers win nail biter against West Side in overtime

The Tiger football team remains undefeated this season after their win over conference rivals West Side Pirates. The game ended after overtime with the Tiger victory 14-7.

Aberdeen is now 2-0 in conference and 6-0 overall.

“I’m very proud of the junior varsity and varsity teams for pulling off victories in overtime against such a hard team as West Side. I’m proud of the boys’ determination to the very end,” coach Jeff Duffin said.

During the entire game, the Tigers had trouble getting into the end zone, and they required all four downs in overtime play to score the winning points. The winning touchdown came from Hulizes Ortiz.

Offensive stats:

Rushing (attempts-yards): Jake Hall 10 attempts for 62 yards; Hulizes Ortiz 17 attempts for 76 yards and one touchdown; Carson Beck 10 attempts for 27 yards; Matthew Klassen, nine attempts for 33 yards; Dallon Elliott, one attempt for five yards; total yards 193.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!