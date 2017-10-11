Council discusses road winterization, Willow Bay contract and projects

By Brooke Ramone

Press Staff Writer

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, American Falls city council discussed the proposed item on the agenda to use cinders or anti-skid gravel for the winter season for the street department. The city also proposed that they enter into a memorandum of understanding with Koompin Farms for the use of either winterization options. Councilmember Kurtis Workman noted that the anti-skid gravel has a history of not being particularly effective. The cinders, however, already have a certain salt content, meaning that less salt will be needed on the streets.

The council passed the motion to use cinders for the city streets and enter into an MOU with Koompin Farms. Attorneys that work with Koompin Farms must use a disclosure clause to ensure that they will also represent the city in this contract.

The council then addressed the changes to the Willow Bay contract. The primary change would be to the fees section. The optional two percent monetary use for the campground will be discontinued. The city will still provide winterization, however, and will investigate the cost for tree maintenance.

Mayor Marc Beitia stated that an arborist would be needed to evaluate the trees and determine what kind of care they would need in the future. The city felt obligated to take care of trees that are within the bounds of the contract. After the initial maintenance through city funds is completed, the Willow Bay campground would then take over the fees for tree care.

