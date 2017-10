The Lady Tiger volleyball team played in their district tournament Saturday, Oct. 14. They fell to Malad 25-7, 25-14 and 26-24. Then they lost to Bear Lake 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23.

“We played really well. The whole team stepped up and played to their potential after the first set,” coach George Hamilton said.

