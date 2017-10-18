Rockland in fight for second place in district tourney

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School volleyball team is in the middle of its district tournament this week.

In the first day of the district tournament, Rockland had a long day, playing Leadore, Watersprings Christian, and Clark County, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Lady Bulldogs played Leadore first. They were triumphant over Leadore, winning in three sets. However, the next game they played that day did not go as well. Rockland lost to Watersprings Christian in three sets, sending …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!