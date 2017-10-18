ITD considers bypass, Pocatello Ave. changes

By Daniel Moore
Press Staff Writer
The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at changing the intersection of the Idaho Highway 39 bypass around American Falls and Pocatello Ave. ITD will hold a public meeting and open house to discuss several possibilities for the intersection.
The open house will be on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Falls City Council chambers at 550 N. Oregon Trail.
By making changes, ITD hopes to keep truck traffic on the bypass moving more consistently. Currently, trucks on the bypass heading east must come to a full stop before turning left onto Pocatello Ave. They must then try to pick up speed while heading up the overpass over Interstate 86, and this significantly slows traffic down. …
I recommend reconstructing the hwy 39 / Pocatello ave intersection so that Pocatello ave would have to Yield or Stop to enter hwy 39 instead of the hwy. Hwy 39 west bound off of the overpass is already a smooth uninterrupted transition and the traffic flow is great but the hwy traffic heading to the overpass has to stop. Makes no sense that the hwy traffic has to stop just before a hill or just before the interstate on ramps.
A round about with the flow of semi traffic should be completely out of the question! Semi’s and round abouts are just calling for disaster.
Putting up a stop light in that intersection would act just the same as it currently is. Half the time the semi’s would still have to completely stop before the hill climbing to the overpass.
The best design would be to make hwy 39 as seamless as possible and that’s a reconstruction of that intersection to make pocatello ave yeild or stop to enter the hwy.