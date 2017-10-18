ITD considers bypass, Pocatello Ave. changes

By Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Idaho Transportation Department is looking at changing the intersection of the Idaho Highway 39 bypass around American Falls and Pocatello Ave. ITD will hold a public meeting and open house to discuss several possibilities for the intersection.

The open house will be on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Falls City Council chambers at 550 N. Oregon Trail.

By making changes, ITD hopes to keep truck traffic on the bypass moving more consistently. Currently, trucks on the bypass heading east must come to a full stop before turning left onto Pocatello Ave. They must then try to pick up speed while heading up the overpass over Interstate 86, and this significantly slows traffic down. …

