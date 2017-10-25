Betty Joyce Scherer, age 85, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in her home at Spring Creek Manor assisted living in American Falls, ID. Born July 1, 1932 in Shelley, ID, Betty Joyce is predeceased by her, parents Harry Schafer and Juanita Child Schafer; her late husband of 61 years, Raymond Scherer; and her oldest son, Tim Scherer.

Betty Joyce started school her sophomore year at American Falls High School in 1947. Betty Joyce met the love of her life, Raymond W. Scherer, and the two were married Feb. 1, 1949 in Reno, NV.

Betty completed her junior year of high school and then by taking classes from the University of Idaho she was able to get her high school diploma in 1950.

Betty Joyce was a very active member of the American Falls community. She was a 4-H leader for 23 years, the treasurer for the local chapter of the March of Dimes for 25 years, and secretary for the Falls View Cemetery District. Betty worked many jobs around town from waitress, bank teller, and legal secretary. Betty Joyce loved music and started playing the piano while she was in the fourth grade and she continued for her own enjoyment into her 80’s. Betty sang in the church choir, she was in a trio group with Ann Funk Potratz and Rose Ann Funk, and she sang with the AF Sharps for many years.

Betty Joyce loved her family very much. She is survived by: her sons, Lynn (Teresa) Scherer, Mark (Becky) Scherer; seven grandchildren and their spouses; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Patsy (Don) Kendell; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

A celebration of life will be held at the Davis Mortuary Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. A light lunch and gathering will follow the service, place to be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.