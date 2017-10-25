Lewis Ray Prather passed away in his home on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Lewis was born on May 30, 1950 to Lewis and Kathryn Prather, in Wendell, ID. Lewis was the only brother to his three sisters, Barbara, Mary and Leona.

Lewis spent his childhood years growing up in the Lemhi County Valley. He moved to American Falls with his family in 1992.

Lewis was a Vietnam Vet, having served his country from 1970-1972. Throughout his life, Lewis married four times, Karen Myers, Patty Glassburn, Janice Trinble and the love of his life Millie Pientok.

Lewis had four children, Kevin, Tyrell, Justin and Kathy; five grandchildren, Jesse, Daniel, Jace, Chandler and Ritia.

Lewis worked for the UP Railroad for 37 years earning many awards and promotions. Lewis’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, camping, golf and music.

Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Lewis; wife, Millie; and youngest son, Justin.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, in American Falls. Military Honors will follow. A celebration of life memorial will be held in Salmon, ID, in the summer of 2018.