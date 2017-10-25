Myrna Feld Duffin

Myrna Lee Feld Duffin was surrounded by her loving family when she returned to her Father in Heaven and the arms of her Eternal Companion Johnny on Monday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Pocatello, ID. Myrna was born on Oct. 5, 1939 in American Falls, ID, the first child of Berneta and Elmer Feld.

Myrna was raised in Aberdeen on the family farm with her five siblings, Mike, Penni, Candy, Jeff and Todd. She attended school in Grandview and Aberdeen. She fell in love and married the farm boy down the road. Myrna and John were married for time and all eternity on July 12, 1956 in the Idaho Falls, ID, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They started their life together on the farm in Aberdeen in a two-room house with a path out back. They worked the farm with her in-laws, Roland and Ella Duffin, until they retired in 1971, when John and Myrna purchased the farming operation. Myrna took a very active role in the farming operation, feeding the haying and harvest crews, as well as helping with the sheep operation and bookkeeping.

Myrna and John raised six children on the farm, three daughters and three sons. They taught all of them how to work and love the land and livestock. She was a fantastic cook and loved to share her knowledge and talent with her children and many others. There was always a seat at her table and no one ever left her home hungry.

Myrna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings, from Primary to Relief Society. She was a great example and taught her family about serving others. Many meals were prepared by her and delivered to neighbors and ward members in times of need.

Myrna is survived by: her daughter, Shauna Elsberry, Kaysville, UT; sons, Byron (Shanda) Duffin, Shelley, ID, Eric (Melanie) Duffin, Wittman, AZ, Kelly (Cindy) Duffin, Pocatello, ID; daughter, Ginger (Jeff) Reed, Kaysville, UT; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Penni (Steve) Wride, Draper, UT, Candy (Ed) Seal, Pocatello, Jeff (Renee) Feld, Pocatello, Todd (Judy) Feld, South Jordan, UT.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of 58 years, John Duffin; daughter, Andrea Lin Duffin; son-in-law, Terry Elsberry; parents, Elmer and Berneta Feld; and brother, Mike Feld.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, ID. Visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Tyhee Stake Center, 12146 W. Tyhee Road, Chubbuck. Visitation is from 9:30 until 10:30 prior to the service. Burial will be in the Aberdeen Cemetery

The family would like to express their gratitude to Elegant Assisted Living and Access Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.