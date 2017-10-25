Herb Bohrer resigns as school trustee

Aberdeen School Board Chairman Herb Bohrer read a letter of resignation during the Aberdeen School Board meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 18. Board members present were Todd Lowder, Elaine Blik, Mike Shackelford and Sherrie Mauroner.

Bohrer said he had been looking forward to leading the board members in the Pledge of Allegiance one last time. He is proud of and loves the school district and this country. They mean a lot to him. As he served in the Navy, he said, it was always a point of pride to raise the flag when the submarine came out of the water.

“I think it is important,” he added.

In his resignation letter, he said it was with a deep sense of regret that he had to resign. He stated health issues and moving to an assisted living facility as the reasons. He said the school has an excellent school board. He has enjoyed the support of the patrons and said that Superintendent Jane Ward is a good superintendent, the administrators are top notch and he thanked them and the staff, teachers and aides for all they do.

He was in his 15th year …

