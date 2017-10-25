Udy heads to state after first place cross country finish

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Madison Udy, a senior at American Falls High School, took first place at the 3A Fifth District cross country meet on Wednesday, Oct. 18. She will head to the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Eagle Island State Park in Eagle, ID.

Udy came in at 22:31, nearly a minute ahead of the second place finisher. The meet was held at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

This is the second time she came in first at the district meet. The first time was in 2015. In 2016, she came in fourth place after suffering form …

