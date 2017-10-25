A.F. council agrees to special meeting on resource officer

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council agreed to hold a special meeting with the Power County Commissioners and the American Falls School District Board of Trustees on Monday, Oct. 30, to discuss a resource law enforcement officer at American Falls High School. The council agreed to the meeting in its own meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Council member Kurtis Workman felt the meeting might be too soon. He felt the city council needed to discuss their position on the resource officer in an executive session, a closed meeting where the …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!