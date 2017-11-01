July 10, 1937 – Oct. 14, 2017

Merril Jay Duffin was born July 10, 1937, in Aberdeen, to Karl and Wanda Duffin. He was the third of seven children. Merril grew up on a family farm in Aberdeen working with his father and siblings. From these experiences he developed a love of the outdoors. Merril spent many hours hunting and fishing with his brothers, LaMar and Grant. Merril also enjoyed cars and would spend his free time repairing engines. Merril attended Aberdeen High School where he was actively involved in varsity football, basketball and baseball. He was a letterman in each sport.

Following his graduation from Aberdeen High School, Merril moved to Logan, UT, where he attended Utah State University. He then moved to Salt Lake City to attend Utah Electrical College, where he majored in Metrology. After graduating from Utah Electrical College, Merril began his career working at Sperry Rand Corporation where he met Patricia Tschaggeny. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on Aug. 31, 1960. Merril’s career took him to various cities throughout the west before settling in Idaho Falls. Merril and Pat had five children. The marriage was later dissolved.

Merril worked at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory near Idaho Falls. Following his retirement from the laboratory, he traveled extensively, working as a consultant throughout the United States.

Later, Merril met and married Caroline Shaunna Thompson. The couple lived in Idaho Falls, spending their time in the community garden. Merril was always eager to share his harvest with family and friends. Merril and Shaunna also shared an interest in vitamins and essential oils.

Merril is survived by his wife, Caroline Shaunna, and his children and Shaunna’s six children. He is also survived by his siblings, Renae (Dale) Pelo of Orem, UT, Grant (Laurelle) Duffin of Brigham City, UT, Elaine (Dan) Rasmussen of St. George, UT, LaNell Duffin of Idaho Falls, 15 of his grandchildren and 19 of Shaunna’s grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Merril Jay Duffin, Jr., brother, LaMar Duffin, and sister, Beth Duffin.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 23, at the Ammon LDS 23rd Ward with Bishop Isaac Simpson officiating. Burial was in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.