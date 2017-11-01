Leobardo Castro IV

Leobardo Castro passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Aberdeen, ID, at the age of 41 years. Leobardo was born Jan. 18, 1976 in Cd. Juarez Chih.

Leobardo later married Veronica Castro in 1993 and they had four daughters, Alejandra (Arnulfo), Lucero (Nathan), Micaela, and Esmeralda Castro.

Leobardo, his wife and four daughters came to American Falls, ID, in January of 2002. Leobardo worked at Pleasant Valley Potatoes, Driscoll Potatoes, Wada Farm, and Idaho Select. He drove forklift for 15 years.

His wife, daughters, and his grandson Cristian Antonio Carrillo will love him forever.