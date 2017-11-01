Times Sports

Tigers win exciting game against West Jefferson

The Aberdeen Tigers football team went against the tenth ranked West Jefferson team Friday, Oct. 2, in Aberdeen. The second ranked Tiger team beat West Jefferson 43-27. The victory puts the Tigers into the state quarterfinals with a 4-0 conference record and a 9-0 overall record for the season.

The Tigers started the game by scoring first within the first minute of the game, but West Jefferson followed suit just a short time later. At the end of the first quarter the score was in the Tigers favor 14-7. Both teams battled back and forth and halftime saw the Tigers up 28-14.

Coming out of the locker room, the Tigers hit a lull in scoring and didn’t make one point in the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter the score was Tigers 28 – Panthers 21. An exciting fourth quarter ensued and the Tigers ended the game with the 43-27 victory.

