Margaret Pauline “Pat” Hess, 73, of Springfield, ID, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at Portneuf Medical Center.

Pat was born Jan. 3, 1944 in Bracketville, TX, to William Allen Whipkey and Mary Elizabeth Holder Whipkey.

Pat and her family moved to Aberdeen where she attended school. She has lived in Springfield since 1975.

On Nov. 24, 1975 she married Dennis Lee Hess in Springfield. Dennis preceded her in death on June 24, 2017.

Pat worked at Simplot in Aberdeen for 22 years and then worked for Heinz in Pocatello for 15 years.

In her free time she enjoyed working in her yard and flowerbeds, sewing, playing in the casino and spending time with her grandkids. She also loved to bowl and was in two different bowling leagues in Pocatello.

Pat is survived by her sons, Dean Cantrell of Springfield, Lonnie Hess of Louisiana, Dennie Hess of Pocatello; daughters, Christine (Jack) Byington of Altus, OK, Tammie Bond of Aberdeen; brother, Jess Whipkey of Springfield; sister, Stiney Fort of Louling, TX; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, William and Mary Whipkey; brother, Tom Whipkey; sisters, Georgia Mosburg, Marge Whipkey and son-in-law, James Bond.

A meet and greet visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday, Nov. 6, at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.