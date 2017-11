Stanley H. Pierce, 92, passed away on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the American Fork 38th Ward, 2433 West 450 South, Pleasant Grove, UT. There was a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

To read the obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.