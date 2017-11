Lavelle R. Thornton was born in Neeley, ID, to Crandall and Enid Thornton on Jan. 28, 1925. He died Oct. 31, 2017 in Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen. He is survived by: brothers, Arwyn and Myral; sons, Trent, Hal, Laird and Rick; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For more information visit trentcmr@earthlink.net.