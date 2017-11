The seventh grade volleyball team made American Falls proud after taking home the championship on Friday, Oct. 6. (Back row, l to r): Anitra Neibaur, Chrisanne Grigg, Kelli Jo Foster, Macy Hall, Lauryn Aiken, Jasmine Hernandez, Paige Adair, Isabel Lara, Allyson Barclay and Lola Leslie. (Front row, l to r): Sienna Cox, Halee Bolgen, Zoie Grigg and Emma Fowler.

