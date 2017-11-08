Tigers lose heartbreaker in state tournament

The Aberdeen Tiger football team lost to New Plymouth Friday in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. The final score was 30-13. This loss puts the Tigers out of the state tournament.

New Plymouth scored the first points of the game and the only points scored in the first quarter. New Plymouth got the touchdown but tried for a two point conversion and failed. The Tigers were able to stop New Plymouth from scoring again. The first quarter saw the Tigers down 6-0.

The Tigers answered back in the second quarter but they were unable to keep New Plymouth out of the endzone. The score going into the locker room was Tigers 13 – New Plymouth 14.

Aberdeen struggled and were unable to score in the second half and they also were unable to keep New Plymouth from scoring.

The Tigers end their season with a record of 4-1 in conference play and 9-1 overall.

