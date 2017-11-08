Fundraiser planned for Sorensens to attend services at Arlington

The Aberdeen American Legion will be accepting donations for Leland and Laura Sorensen to attend services at Arlington at the veterans day breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11, the city’s light parade at the fire station on Monday, Dec. 4 and at the ladies Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be raffling a picture by Harold Libby.

All the proceeds and donations are for plane tickets for Leland and Laura Sorensen to go to Arlington Cemetery, April 25, 2018.

In 2014, Leland Sorensen returned to Laos, where he had been 45 years prior, to look for the remains of a person that had been left there during the war.

In March 1969 at the age of 21, he was involved in a rescue attempt to recover a downed F-105 pilot. He had been involved in an air strike on a ZPU Anti-Aircraft Artillery gun site. After he was hit by ground fire, his cockpit filled with smoke, and he was forced to eject. Sorensen was part of the recovery team to look for the pilot. When he found him, the pilot was dead and wound up in his parachute. It would have taken quite some time to free him to recover the body at the time, and the rescue unit heard there was shooting on the ground in that location. Sorensen left the downed pilot and went back to the helicopter.

