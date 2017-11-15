Millard Anderson, 96, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in Pocatello, ID. He was born on Nov. 12, 1920 to Margaret Witt Anderson and Carl Anderson. He was born on a farm north east of Ord, Valley County, NB.

He married Fern Grote on Dec. 24, 1944 in Ord, NB. After their marriage he and Fern farmed until 1951 when they bought the Allis Chalmers dealership in Burwell, NB, and moved to town. He and his brother John formed a partnership and obtained the Dodge car and truck dealership. Later they also obtained the Oliver and Heston dealership.

They had two daughters, Barbara (Casey) Minshew and Marilyn (Jack) Hilby, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In December 1970 they sold the business and bought a farm in Idaho. During the depression years Millard and his brothers had come to Idaho to work in the harvest and he decided that Idaho was where he wanted to live and retire. He and Fern retired to the Pocatello area to be closer to his family. After retirement he remained busy building cupboards, bookcases and other items for his homes or his family. He had a green thumb and kept his yard immaculate until arthritis made him give this up.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers, Archie and John Anderson; his sister, Verna Cronk; his little brother, Richard; and one great-grandchild.

He is survived by his wife and daughters, grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello and interment followed in the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.