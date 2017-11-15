Doyle A. Kendall

August 8, 1944 – November 12, 2017

ABERDEEN – Our sweet father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 from a valiant fight with cancer.

Doyle was born on Aug. 8, 1944 to Arnold and Genevieve (Hope) Kendall. He attended Aberdeen schools and always made his home in Aberdeen. After high school, Doyle worked a short time for Johnny Duffin on his farm and also worked for Joe Chappel doing commercial fishing. He then went to work for Continental Telephone Company as the local telephone repairman for 30 years and retired in 1995.

Doyle was married to Alice Monsen for 18 years and had three daughters. They later divorced.

Doyle loved hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, camping with family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Aberdeen Sportsman’s Trap Club and won many trophies from their events, and made many lifelong friends. He was also a very faithful member of the local round table coffee drinkers. We’re sure numerous stories were told, great laughs were had, and unforgettable friendships were made.

He is survived by: his daughters, Michelle (Dale) Corbridge, Fawn (Charlie) Bair and Rusti (Kirk) Anderson; and longtime friend Cindy Licause; brother, Larry (Cora) Kendall; and sister, Raylene (Bob) Tanner; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Genevieve, and sisters Lila and Clarice.

We would like to send a special “Thank you” to Dr. Callaghan and Angie for being so caring and compassionate to dad during his cancer treatments; Eric Green, for taking such good care of dad at the hospital and being our advocate! and Mariam and Annetta at Heritage Hospice for the sweet care you gave dad in his last days.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Davis-Rose Mortuary on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be at the Aberdeen Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Aberdeen Golf Course. Condolences and memories may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.