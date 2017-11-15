School district wants to meet with parents of home schooled students

by Jane Ward

The school district is seeing some wonderful changes. The vocational center and practice gym is complete and students are enjoying the new facility. The remodeled area and new classrooms are well underway and the auditorium construction is beginning again. While building the new facility, the district has taken advantage of energy conservation programs sponsored by Idaho Power & Light. These programs have helped pay for energy saving devices used in the buildings. Idaho Power & Light is also paying for energy conservation training for faculty and staff.

After school tutoring has begun and family nights have been planned and implemented to develop skills that will encourage students to become lifelong learners. A new math curriculum is being taught that aligns to the new state tests and stresses mastery of concepts. Faculty and staff are continually being trained on how to differentiate instruction to meet individual student needs.

