Be a positive force today

To the editor,

At one point in our lives someone is our hero or we become someone’s hero.

First, what does it mean to be a hero? When you Google the definition of “hero” it reads, a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Now the scariest word in that definition is “idealized”, which means, regard or represent as perfect or better than in reality. That’s a lot of pressure for any mere mortal to be, “perfect”.

In life the human race has always been driven to be perfect at one point or another or even all the time if you’re an “A” type personality. Do we truly expect everyone around us to be perfect? Are our expectations so high of ourselves and others, to be perfect, that we ultimately undermine our own well being or others well being.

Now let’s look at “courage”, the ability to do something that frightens one, strength in the face of pain or grief. So basically when someone becomes our hero in our eyes and we admire them we expect them to be perfect or better than reality and have the ability to show strength in the face of pain or grief. Wow! Sounds like pretty high standards for someone who is human.

A definition of “human” – representative of, or susceptible to the sympathies and frailties of human nature *Human kindness* a human weakness. P.E. Moore once wrote, “such an inconsistency is very human.” Well, that’s more like it.

Now we have to bring in psychological characteristics, feelings, and behavioral traits of humankind into this mix of thought. So the thought is when someone with noble qualities who has outstanding achievements, and we come to admire or idealize for courage becomes our hero do we forget they are human? Do we forget they are still susceptible to the frailties of human nature and human weakness? Why are we so quick to judge someone who has proven integrity, courage, outstanding achievements and has done so much for others so quickly? Why is it we are quick to respond to situations we do not have all the information or both sides of a story? Why is it we have a hard time forgiving others for being human?

One more thought, think about anytime you were physically hurt, emotionally hurt by someone or your own self demeaning statements and picture a Band-Aid on your body, on every hurt you have suffered in your life. How many Band-Aids would you be wearing?

Now imagine if we lived in a world where everyone wore their wounds on the outside of their bodies and had Band-Aids for all their emotional and physical pain. How would you treat someone that was covered in Band-Aids? Maybe, just maybe, if we recognized that we are all just products of our human nature, of our pain, our human weakness we would realize that “heroes” can fall and be human. Let’s try to imagine everyone walking around with the same or more Band-Aids, than ourselves, on their emotional and physical wounds and treat them lovingly with kindness.

Let’s be a positive force today, tomorrow and everyday in someone’s life and remember we are all just human.

Tammy Ramsey