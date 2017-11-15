Boone Giulo signs to play for St. Cloud

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Boone Giulio will follow in his brother V.J.’s footsteps and attend St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN, on a full-ride wrestling scholarship.

Giulio, the son of long-time American Falls High School wrestling coach Jim Giulio, said making the choice to attend St. Cloud was easy. Boone’s been interested in the program since V.J. started attending, and when they offered him a full ride to wrestle there, that sealed the deal.

“I took one visit, and that was it,” Boone said. “I fell in love with it right when I went there. The decision was really quick.”

Giulio has won two state championships for American Falls High School and placed second in a third. He said having signed with a school already takes a lot of pressure off of his wrestling season. He can now wrestle to have fun.

“Of course I want to win,” he added.

