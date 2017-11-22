1958 – 2017

Wayne Earl Booth, Jr., known to his family as Butch, lost a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in the home of his mother and stepfather, Carrol and Bill White. Wayne was born Aug. 29, 1958 in American Falls, ID. He served in the U.S. Army for six years and was honorably discharged in 1982.

He settled in Pocatello, ID, working several years at Nonpareil, Blackfoot, ID. He later moved to Oklahoma and worked several years at Broken Arrow Powered Coating, Broken Arrow, OK.

He is preceded in death by: a brother, Robert; a sister, Fern; his father, Wayne Booth of American Falls; and his grandmother, Lola Bybee of Eagle, ID.

He is survived by: his mother, Carrol and stepfather Bill White of Tahlequah, OK; son, Jonathan, and granddaughter, Bella, of Eagle, ID; brothers, Rex Booth and Barry Krueger of Grand Prairie, TX; brother, Kevin Whitekiller and Karry of Broken Arrow, OK; sister, Deborah Bisanar and Thomas of Afton, OK; sister, Carrie Putnam and Ron of Ponca City, OK; stepbrother, Sean White and Melinda of Meridian, ID; stepsister, Jill Whitekiller of Fort Hall, ID. He is survived by one great aunt, two aunts, seven step aunts, one uncle and four step uncles; also four nieces, six nephews and numerous cousins, who were supportive and kept in contact with him throughout the duration of his illness.

Wayne will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery, Eagle, ID.