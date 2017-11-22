Rose Vee Wegner passed from this world into her loving Father’s arms on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at her residence, Elegant Living, in Pocatello, ID.

Rose was born Jan. 20, 1950 to Gustav F. and Opal M. (Sexton) Wegner in Gooding, ID. The family moved to Pablo, MT, when she was one, then moved to Rockland in 1956. She attended school there through her sophomore year, when they moved to American Falls and she graduated with the class of 1969. She attended ISU for a year and also Bible College in Portland, OR, for another year. She worked at potato processing plants in American Falls and Nampa.

Rose was plagued by mental illness, but was kind and gentle, never complaining about her lot in life. She had an unexpected sense of humor and was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Carletta (Ralph) Breding, Sheila (Greg) Hahn, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Don, Tim and John, and sister Cheryl Wegner.

The family would like to thank the staff at Consumer Care (a mental health organization), where she spent her week days for the past 24 years. A special thank you to Tonya, Michelle, Barbara and Maggie for their kind and loving care. We also thank the caregivers at Elegant Assisted Living who strove to make her comfortable in her final days battling her aggressive cancer.

Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 25, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship Church, 329 Harrison, American Falls. Viewing will be 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Contributions may be made in Rose’s name to Consumer Works Inc., 1133 N. Main, Pocatello, ID 83201, or NAMI. Donations to these mental health organizations will be used to purchase items for needy clients entering the program. Condolences and memories may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.