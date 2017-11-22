Lady Tigers win against Salmon

The Aberdeen High School Lady Tiger basketball team, now 1-3 for the season, hosted Salmon on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18. The Lady Tigers held their ground in the Tiger Den and won the game 63-36.

Aysha Mack began the Lady Tiger’s drive by scoring first. Tatiana Valeriano then stole the ball from Salmon and scored two more points for Aberdeen. The Lady Tigers kept up the pace and at the end of the first quarter the score was Aberdeen 22-Salmon 9.

The Lady Tigers held their ground and held Salmon to just six points in the second quarter. At half the score was Aberdeen 39-Salmon 15. …

