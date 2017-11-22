City will get welcome sign on the north

Thanks to the senior project of Leonor Serna, Aberdeen will be getting a welcome to Aberdeen sign on the north end of town. She was at the Aberdeen City Council meeting and spoke to council members, Karalee Krehbiel-Bonzon, Denise Wahlen, Brian Schneider, Mary Leisy, Alan Summers, Karl Vollmer and mayor Larry Barrett, about her project. She said that because there is already a “Welcome sign” on the south end of town, she has chosen to place one on the north end, near the Experiment Station Road. She showed them the design that she chose. The sign will be full color and made of metal with metal posts. On the sign would say Welcome to Aberdeen in both English and …

