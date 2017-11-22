A.F. girls’ bball take double losses

The American Falls girls’ basketball team lost to North Fremont 56-20 on Friday, Nov. 17. Jessi Smith stood out among the players on Wednesday and had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Coach Stephen Grigg commented on the tough game against North Fremont. “They jumped out on us early,” he said, “and we just couldn’t recover from it.”

They also took a loss against Malad 64-13 on Wednesday, Nov. 15. During the game, senior player Madison Udy scored five points for American Falls. Jessi Smith had a total of …

